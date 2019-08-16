KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chicken Tetrazzini

Prepared by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes

Ingredients:

1/2 lb pasta (cooked, and rinsed)

2 cups diced chicken

1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 ½ cups cream of mushroom condensed soup

8 oz can sliced water chestnuts, drained

2 oz pimentos, drained

½ diced onion, any color

½ diced bell pepper

2 oz fresh diced mushrooms

2-4 cups cheddar cheese (use what you like, lightly cheesy or very cheesy

Salt and pepper as needed (if you season chicken then you may not need to add more)

Directions:

Lightly sweat diced onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms

In a 9 x 13 pan (spray with non stick coating) combine all ingredients above except cheese.

Add about one cup of cheese into mixture. Combine. Put remaining cheese on top and cover with foil. Bake at 325 for about 25 minutes. Uncover and cook until bubbly

Homemade Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

2 oz diced mushrooms

2 cups Half/half or heavy cream

½ cup Milk if using heavy cream

1/8 tsp white pepper

1/8 tsp season salt

½ tsp salt or garlic salt

1/8 tsp onion powder

1/8 tsp (or a little more) garlic powder

1 heaping tbl of flour

1 tbl butter

Directions:

Sweat mushrooms in pan with butter. Don't overcook. Add flour and combine well. Add seasonings then slowly add cream so you don't cool pan down much. Keep stirring until thickened.

This makes about 1 ½ cups of condensed soup. If using as a soup add more cream or milk.