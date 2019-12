KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eggnog Shake

INGREDIENTS:

4 scoops of ice cream

1/4 cup of bourbon, rum or vodka

1/4 cup eggnog

1 1/2 cups club soda

Whipped cream

Nutmeg

DIRECTIONS:

Scoop ice cream into two tall glasses. Pour the bourbon and eggnog over top and gently stir to mix. Top each glass with club soda. Garnish with whipped cream and nutmeg.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

12/11/2019