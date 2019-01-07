KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eggplant Rollatini
EGGPLANT
Cut eggplant in 1/4'' slices (round or lengthwise)
Place on an oiled baking sheet, lightly season with salt and pepper.
Cook @15-20 min 350* oven until lightly browned.
RICOTTA FILLING
1 lb. ricotta cheese
1 cup grated Romano or Parmesan cheese
2 eggs (beaten)
6 oz baby spinach (lightly wilted)
1 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp granulated garlic
Shredded mozzarella, shredded provolone or Italian blended cheese to top
TO PREPARE EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Depending on eggplant size, take your cooked eggplant filet and place 1 tablespoon of ricotta filling in the middle. Roll eggplant and repeat until you have the desired amount.
In a baking dish place a light bed of marinara. Place desired amount of eggplant rollatini in marinara, lightly add marinara over top of eggplant and top with shredded cheese.
Bake 400* for about 15 minutes, cheese should be melted and golden brown.
Enjoy!
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccinos
