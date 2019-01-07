KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eggplant Rollatini

EGGPLANT

Cut eggplant in 1/4'' slices (round or lengthwise)

Place on an oiled baking sheet, lightly season with salt and pepper.

Cook @15-20 min 350* oven until lightly browned.

RICOTTA FILLING

1 lb. ricotta cheese

1 cup grated Romano or Parmesan cheese

2 eggs (beaten)

6 oz baby spinach (lightly wilted)

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

Shredded mozzarella, shredded provolone or Italian blended cheese to top

TO PREPARE EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

Depending on eggplant size, take your cooked eggplant filet and place 1 tablespoon of ricotta filling in the middle. Roll eggplant and repeat until you have the desired amount.

In a baking dish place a light bed of marinara. Place desired amount of eggplant rollatini in marinara, lightly add marinara over top of eggplant and top with shredded cheese.

Bake 400* for about 15 minutes, cheese should be melted and golden brown.

Enjoy!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccinos

