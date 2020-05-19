Ingredients:

• Cans of Biscuit Dough

• Oil for Frying

• Your favorite toppings: sugar, sugar/cinnamon, Nutella, glaze, crushed cookies 'n cream, etc.

Instructions:

1. Heat about 1″ of oil in a pan. To make sure it’s ready, put one drop of water in the pan. If it sizzles it’s ready.

2. Take a biscuit and poke a hole in the middle with your fingers – stretching out the biscuit a bit to make a bigger hole.

3. Carefully drop the biscuit onto the hot oil.

4. Fry for about 30 seconds to a minute until bottom becomes brown and then flip and do the same with the other side.

5. As soon as you take out the doughnut, put on a plate holding your sugar. Flip to cover both sides with sugar. Have fun dipping and rolling the doughnut holes in your favorite toppings.