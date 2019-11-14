2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1 inch cubes

2 zucchini squash, spiraled

2 yellow squash, spiraled

2 beets finely, spiraled or chopped

5 oz bag baby kale

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 c toasted pumpkin seeds

1 c toasted pecan pieces

1 lb bacon, cooked to a crispy texture and coarsely chopped (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 T fresh rosemary, chopped and divided. Use more if desired.

2 T olive oil

1 T avocado oil

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine sweet potatoes in a bowl with olive oil, salt pepper and rosemary and coat evenly using hands. Spread sweet potatoes evenly on a baking sheet and cook for approximately 45 minutes. Set aside when done.

Using a 12 inch skillet or wok pan, heat avocado oil, onions and rosemary over medium heat until onion is slightly tender. Put all vegetables except beets into pan and toss lightly for approximately 5 minutes. Use salt and pepper to taste and additional rosemary sprigs if desired in the toss. Make sure that the vegetables maintain a slight crisp and do not get overly cooked or too soft. At around three minutes, put in the beets and stir evenly.

Assemble the harvest medley bowl with sweet potatoes and vegetables. Top with pecans, pumpkin seeds and bacon and drizzle with desired amount of Zesty Pumpkin Sauce.

Zesty Pumpkin Sauce

¼ c canned pumpkin

¼ c tahini

2 T pure maple syrup

½ lemon

4 T almond milk

Water as needed

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or small blender until smooth. Add small amounts of water gradually by the teaspoon to achieve desired consistency. Serve over harvest bowl and refrigerate any remaining sauce.

Recipe by Scott and Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well