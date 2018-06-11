Ingredients

2 bags Popcorn, prepared

1/2 cup Butter

1 cup Brown Sugar

1/4 cup Corn Syrup

1/2 tsp Salt

1 1/2 tsp Pumpkin Spice

2 tsp Vanilla

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 cup Chocolate, melted

1/2 cup Toffee Pieces, optional

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 250 degrees. Prepare microwave popcorn according to directions.

2. In a saucepan, melt butter. Whisk in sugar, corn syrup, and salt and bring to a boil. Let the mixture caramelize, boiling for about five minutes or until it turns golden brown. Remove from the heat. Whisk in the pumpkin spice, vanilla and the baking soda.

3. Pour popcorn into a VERY large bowl, and pour the caramel over the top. Using a spoon – the caramel is molten hot – combine the caramel and mix the popcorn. Spread the popcorn over two large lined cookie sheets. Line with parchment or silicone mats. Place in the oven for 30-45 minutes, toss and rotate the popcorn every 15 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven and let the popcorn cool for at least 1 hour.

5. While cooling, melt the chocolate and drizzle over the top of the cooled caramel popcorn. Sprinkle toffee over the warm chocolate so it sticks, if you are using it. Let the chocolate rest until cooled. Break popcorn into bite-sized chunks and devour.

Irish Cream S’mores

Ingredients:

3 oz Irish Cream

Graham Crackers

Mini Marshmellows

Chocolate Sauce

Directions:

1. Crush and then layer graham crackers on bottom of a cup

2. Add a layer of mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce (layer and proportion at your leisure)

3. Drizzle 3 oz of Irish Cream on top.

4. Toast Marshmallows

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

11/6/2018

