1 head of green cabbage, sliced thin
Italian parsley, roughly chopped
Brussels sprouts, finely chopped
Carrots, shredded
Toppings:
Dried cranberries
Sliced almonds
Dressing:
1 1/2 c. mayo
1 1/2 T. apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 T. white vinegar
1/2 c. sugar
Salt & pepper
Mix dressing ingredients together and let it sit for a few minutes to be sure sugar is completely dissolved. Toss all chopped and shredded veggies together. Drizzle the dressing over, and completely mix to distribute dressing. Top with dried cranberries and sliced almonds.
Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
10/24/2018
