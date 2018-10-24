1 head of green cabbage, sliced thin

Italian parsley, roughly chopped

Brussels sprouts, finely chopped

Carrots, shredded

Toppings:

Dried cranberries

Sliced almonds

Dressing:

1 1/2 c. mayo

1 1/2 T. apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 T. white vinegar

1/2 c. sugar

Salt & pepper

Mix dressing ingredients together and let it sit for a few minutes to be sure sugar is completely dissolved. Toss all chopped and shredded veggies together. Drizzle the dressing over, and completely mix to distribute dressing. Top with dried cranberries and sliced almonds.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

10/24/2018

