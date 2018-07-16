12 cups fresh blackberries

5 shallots

3 jalapeños

1/2 lb raw bacon (lightly smoked)

1 cup Balsamic Vinegar

4 cups sugar

In a heavy gauge saucepan add bacon, shallots, jalapeños. Begin to caramelize (brown) over medium-high heat, stirring frequently.

Add blackberries, sugar and Balsamic vinegar. Lower heat. Carefully incorporate all ingredients well and let blackberries reduce down. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer, stirring frequently, about 1 hour or until reduced and starting to thicken.

Transfer into a heat safe bowl and refrigerate. Use as a condiment. Delicious with cheeses, blackened fish, scallops and pork!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccinos

