12 cups fresh blackberries
5 shallots
3 jalapeños
1/2 lb raw bacon (lightly smoked)
1 cup Balsamic Vinegar
4 cups sugar
In a heavy gauge saucepan add bacon, shallots, jalapeños. Begin to caramelize (brown) over medium-high heat, stirring frequently.
Add blackberries, sugar and Balsamic vinegar. Lower heat. Carefully incorporate all ingredients well and let blackberries reduce down. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer, stirring frequently, about 1 hour or until reduced and starting to thicken.
Transfer into a heat safe bowl and refrigerate. Use as a condiment. Delicious with cheeses, blackened fish, scallops and pork!
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccinos
7/16/2018
