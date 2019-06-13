KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Father’s Day Brunch Burger

HORSERADISH DIJON CREAM SAUCE

1 c fat-free Greek yogurt

1 T Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. Himalayan pink salt

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1/4 c. grated horseradish

Stir all ingredients together and let sit in the fridge to let flavors fuse.

FATHER'S DAY BRUNCH PORK BURGER

1 1/2 lb ground pork

1/4 tsp. Himalayan pink salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 T powder garlic

2 T dried Italian seasonings

1 T avocado oil

4 slices of white cheddar cheese

4 English muffins, split and toasted

1 fresh tomato, sliced into 4 pieces

1 c baby arugula

4 large eggs

In a large bowl using your hands, mix together the ground pork, salt, pepper, garlic, and seasonings. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and form into equal sized patties.

Put the oil in a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat and add the pork patties. Cook until well browned, for about 4 minutes, and then flip. Cook thoroughly for approximately 4 more minutes. Aim for an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees. Place cheese on patties and remove patties until slightly melted.

Spread the toasted muffins with the horseradish dijon dressing and top with a slice of tomato and a pork burger patty. Crack the eggs individually into the skillet (with the meat drippings) and cook to your desired preference (over easy or more). Place an egg on each burger and finish with some baby arugula on the top of the English muffin. Enjoy your Father’s Day brunch Burger delight!

Presented by Scott and Michelle Williams of Totality Living Well

6/13/2019