Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread Ingredients:
1 each 12" fresh pizza dough
2 tbsp corn meal
4 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp minced garlic
3 oz shredded whole milk mozzarella
4 figs, split in half
2 slices prosciutto, cut into 1/4" strips
Baby Arugula (to top flatbread)
1 tbsp balsamic glaze
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Sprinkle corn meal on half sized sheet tray or cookie sheet
Roll out pizza dough to 1/8" thick
Mix garlic and olive oil together, then brush pizza dough with garlic oil
Top pizza evenly with mozzarella leaving a 1/2" from all sides
Place fig and prosciutto on top of pizza evenly
Bake pizza for 10-13 minutes until bottom of crust is golden brown and crisp and cheese is fully melted
Remove from oven and top with arugula and balsamic glaze
Margherita Flatbread Ingredients:
1 each 12" Fresh pizza dough
2 tbsp corn meal
4 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp minced garlic
4 oz fresh whole milk mozzarella, sliced
1 medium vine ripe tomato, sliced
6 leaves fresh basil
1 tbsp balsamic glaze
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Sprinkle corn meal on half sized sheet tray or cookie sheet
Roll out pizza dough to 1/8" thick
Mix garlic and olive oil together, then brush pizza dough with garlic oil
Top pizza evenly with fresh mozzarella slices
Evenly distribute tomato and basil over top of pizza
Bake pizza for 10-13 minutes until bottom of crust is golden brown and crisp and cheese is fully melted
Remove from oven and top with balsamic glaze