Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread Ingredients:

1 each 12" fresh pizza dough

2 tbsp corn meal

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 oz shredded whole milk mozzarella

4 figs, split in half

2 slices prosciutto, cut into 1/4" strips

Baby Arugula (to top flatbread)

1 tbsp balsamic glaze

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Sprinkle corn meal on half sized sheet tray or cookie sheet

Roll out pizza dough to 1/8" thick

Mix garlic and olive oil together, then brush pizza dough with garlic oil

Top pizza evenly with mozzarella leaving a 1/2" from all sides

Place fig and prosciutto on top of pizza evenly

Bake pizza for 10-13 minutes until bottom of crust is golden brown and crisp and cheese is fully melted

Remove from oven and top with arugula and balsamic glaze

Margherita Flatbread Ingredients:

1 each 12" Fresh pizza dough

2 tbsp corn meal

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

4 oz fresh whole milk mozzarella, sliced

1 medium vine ripe tomato, sliced

6 leaves fresh basil

1 tbsp balsamic glaze

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Sprinkle corn meal on half sized sheet tray or cookie sheet

Roll out pizza dough to 1/8" thick

Mix garlic and olive oil together, then brush pizza dough with garlic oil

Top pizza evenly with fresh mozzarella slices

Evenly distribute tomato and basil over top of pizza

Bake pizza for 10-13 minutes until bottom of crust is golden brown and crisp and cheese is fully melted

Remove from oven and top with balsamic glaze