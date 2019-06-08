KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Finn's Monday Meatloaf
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds lean ground beef
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, minced
3/4 cup fresh bread crumbs
1/2 cup minced onion
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup milk
1 T. thyme, fresh
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
PROCEDURE:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground meat, minced mushrooms, bread crumbs, onion, milk, thyme, eggs, and salt and pepper. Mix well. Spread in a loaf pan.
3. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until done. Internal temperature should measure 160 degrees F (70 degrees C) when done.
Presented by Chef Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern
