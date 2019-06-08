KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Finn's Monday Meatloaf

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds lean ground beef

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, minced

3/4 cup fresh bread crumbs

1/2 cup minced onion

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup milk

1 T. thyme, fresh

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground meat, minced mushrooms, bread crumbs, onion, milk, thyme, eggs, and salt and pepper. Mix well. Spread in a loaf pan.

3. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until done. Internal temperature should measure 160 degrees F (70 degrees C) when done.

Presented by Chef Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern

