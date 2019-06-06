KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Finn's Scottish Eggs

Pork Sausage

2 ground pork

¼ CUP SAGE GROUND

1/8 Cup salt

combine all and mix well

12 eggs, soft boiled

2 pounds pork sausage

1 pint dried panko crumbs, seasoned with salt and pepper

2 cup all-purpose flour

3 eggs, beaten

Form sausage (1.5 oz) to cover eggs completely then reshape gently to egg shape. Bake for 8 minutes at 350*, cool then coat for frying.

TO PREPARE FOR FRYING: Dust with flour, dip in egg wash then bread crumbs. Fry in oil for 4-5 minutes until golden. Slice open and serve.

Presented by Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern

6/6/2019