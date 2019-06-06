KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Finn's Scottish Eggs
Pork Sausage
2 ground pork
¼ CUP SAGE GROUND
1/8 Cup salt
combine all and mix well
12 eggs, soft boiled
2 pounds pork sausage
1 pint dried panko crumbs, seasoned with salt and pepper
2 cup all-purpose flour
3 eggs, beaten
Form sausage (1.5 oz) to cover eggs completely then reshape gently to egg shape. Bake for 8 minutes at 350*, cool then coat for frying.
TO PREPARE FOR FRYING: Dust with flour, dip in egg wash then bread crumbs. Fry in oil for 4-5 minutes until golden. Slice open and serve.
Presented by Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern
