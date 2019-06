Pineapple salsa

1 pineapple finely diced

1/2 red onion finely diced

1 jalapeño seeded and finely diced

1/ bunch of cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix salsa, it’s best if it sits for 1-2 hours.

The tacos will be on soft corn tortillas, with cabbage, dressing, quest fresco and pineapple salsa.