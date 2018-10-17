1 (3.4 ounce) package French vanilla instant pudding mix

1 1/4 cups half and half

1 cup Extra Creamy Cool Whip (About half the 8-ounce container)

1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest

1 package plain ladyfingers

1/4 cup orange juice, divided

2 oranges, sectioned and chopped

Combine pudding mix and milk. Mix until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip and orange zest.

Layer pudding thladyfingersers. Drizzle with half the juice. Repeat. Top with orange pieces. Refrigerate until serving.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

10/17/2018

© 2018 WBIR