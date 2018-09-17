Heavily salted water for cooking pasta

2 whole garlic cloves

2 cups grated Romano cheese

2 T. freshly ground black pepper

Spaghetti pasta

Arugula microgreens for garnish, if desired

Cook your pasta in the salted water with the whole garlic cloves. Place the cheese and pepper into a large bowl. Just before draining the pasta, add several spoonfuls of the hot pasta water to the grated Romano cheese in the bowl. Stir, using the back of the spoon, until the cheese is melted and produces a thickened sauce. Pull the pasta from the boiling water and add to the bowl, then toss well to coat with the sauce.

When serving, top with some additional black pepper and grated Romano. Garnish with the microgreens and serve.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's



