Ingredients:
3 tablespoons vinegar
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons honey
¼ cup olive oil
6 ears fresh corn
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
Mozzarella, diced, or use “pearls”
Chopped red onions
Fresh basil leaves, chopped or torn
Directions:
To make the vinaigrette: whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper together. Slowly add olive oil, continuously whisking. Set aside.
Blanche corn in salted boiling water for about 2 minutes. Cut kernels from cob into a large bowl.
Add cherry tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, and vinaigrette to corn. Toss in basil leaves. Chill before serving.
Presented by Julie Wallace, Museum of Appalachia
7/16/2018
© 2018 WBIR