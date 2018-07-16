Ingredients:

3 tablespoons vinegar

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup olive oil

6 ears fresh corn

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Mozzarella, diced, or use “pearls”

Chopped red onions

Fresh basil leaves, chopped or torn

Directions:

To make the vinaigrette: whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper together. Slowly add olive oil, continuously whisking. Set aside.

Blanche corn in salted boiling water for about 2 minutes. Cut kernels from cob into a large bowl.

Add cherry tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, and vinaigrette to corn. Toss in basil leaves. Chill before serving.

Presented by Julie Wallace, Museum of Appalachia

7/16/2018

