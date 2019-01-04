KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh pasta with lightly roasted fresh vegetables

Pasta of choice (fresh if possible)-- follow cooking directions on package. Set aside

Roasted Vegetables--your choice of your favorite local and seasonal vegetables

Clean, peel (if needed) and cut vegetables into a uniform size 3/4" x 3/4"

Coat with Extra Virgin Olive oil, salt and pepper. Place into roasting pan and cook in oven at 350* for 45 minutes or until you achieve a golden brown caramelization. Let cool.

In a sauté pan add about 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil. On low heat to warm it up, add 1 tablespoon of pine nuts, 5-6 cherry tomatoes, and 2 tablespoons pesto.

Take one serving of cooked pasta, add to pan, add some Romano cheese, and toss. Place in pasta bowl and top with hot vegetables; serve and enjoy!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

4/1/2019