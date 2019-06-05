KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh Puttanesca Salsa
Makes 4-6 servings
1 Pint fresh mini heirloom tomatoes, quartered
I Jalapeño pepper, diced
I Cup chopped olives
2 T. chopped shallots
2 T. chopped fresh parsley
Juice of 2 lemons with zest
3 T. rough chopped capers
6 White anchovy fillets (minced)
Extra virgin olive oil (about 1/2 cup)
Salt & pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together and let marinate. Serve over your favorite fresh fish or meat(s); also a great addition to any fresh pasta.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
