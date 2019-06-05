KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh Puttanesca Salsa

Makes 4-6 servings

1 Pint fresh mini heirloom tomatoes, quartered

I Jalapeño pepper, diced

I Cup chopped olives

2 T. chopped shallots

2 T. chopped fresh parsley

Juice of 2 lemons with zest

3 T. rough chopped capers

6 White anchovy fillets (minced)

Extra virgin olive oil (about 1/2 cup)

Salt & pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together and let marinate. Serve over your favorite fresh fish or meat(s); also a great addition to any fresh pasta.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

