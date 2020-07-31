Fried Green Tomatoes are good any time of year but served up with tomato sauce and cheese and they are 'next level' delicious.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Fried Green Tomato Parmesan

Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt at The Old Mill

Ingredients

1-2 cups Old Mill Fried Green Tomato Breading

3 large green tomatoes

1 cup vegetable oil, for frying

1 jar (26 ounces) tomato pasta sauce

1 to 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil leaves, sliced for garnish

Directions

Pour the Green Tomato Breading into a shallow bowl or pie plate and set aside. Core the tomatoes, and slice into 4 to 5 slices each.

Heat the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Dip slices in milk and dredge in the breading on both sides, according to package directions. (If desired, peel the tomatoes and dredge them on the sides as well.) When the oil is hot, place two to three tomato slices at a time into the oil and fry a couple minutes on each side, or until golden brown. With tongs, remove the fried green tomato slices to a rack or paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining tomatoes.