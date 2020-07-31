KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Fried Green Tomato Parmesan
Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt at The Old Mill
Ingredients
1-2 cups Old Mill Fried Green Tomato Breading
3 large green tomatoes
1 cup vegetable oil, for frying
1 jar (26 ounces) tomato pasta sauce
1 to 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Fresh basil leaves, sliced for garnish
Directions
Pour the Green Tomato Breading into a shallow bowl or pie plate and set aside. Core the tomatoes, and slice into 4 to 5 slices each.
Heat the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Dip slices in milk and dredge in the breading on both sides, according to package directions. (If desired, peel the tomatoes and dredge them on the sides as well.) When the oil is hot, place two to three tomato slices at a time into the oil and fry a couple minutes on each side, or until golden brown. With tongs, remove the fried green tomato slices to a rack or paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining tomatoes.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place half of the tomato slices in a 2-quart casserole to cover the bottom of the dish. Or, use the same skillet used for frying, drain the oil and wipe it clean with paper towels. Cover the tomato slices with half of the pasta sauce. Add ½ to 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Repeat with the rest of the tomato slices, then the rest of the pasta sauce, then another ½ to 1 cup mozzarella. Top with Parmesan. Place in the oven, and bake until bubbly and heated through, about 25 to 30 minutes. Place under the broiler, if desired, to melt the cheese on top. Remove from the oven, and garnish with chopped basil leaves.