Fried Green Tomatoes
Prepared by Whitestone Country Inn
Ingredients:
Three Medium green tomatoes
1 Cup buttermilk
1/2 cup hot sauce
1 tablespoon mild curry powder
For Breading:
1/2 cup Panko Breadcrumbs
1/2 cup Italian Breadcrumbs
1/4 cup cornstarch
4 cups of canola oil
Directions:
Cut the tomatoes into 1/4 inch slices. Mix buttermilk, hot sauce & curry together. Place the tomato slices into the mixture, cover with a lid or plastic wrap and allow to marinate for a minimum of two hours, (24 hours is best, if time allows).
Heat canola oil to 350°
Blend all of the dry ingredients together in a large rectangular dish. Remove the tomatoes from marinade and dredge each slice in the breading mixture, thoroughly. CAREFULLY put the breaded tomatoes into the oil two or three at a time. DO NOT overcrowd the oil, as this will prevent the proper crisping and can cause the pieces to stick together. Fry for 3-4 minutes and remove tomatoes to drain on a paper towel for two or three minutes. Cooked tomatoes can be held in a 200° oven while the rest are fried, in order to keep them warm and crunchy.
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, use to make a unique BLT or Burger or just enjoy as is!