KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — |

Fried Green Tomatoes

Prepared by Whitestone Country Inn

Ingredients:

Three Medium green tomatoes

1 Cup buttermilk

1/2 cup hot sauce

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

For Breading:

1/2 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Italian Breadcrumbs

1/4 cup cornstarch

4 cups of canola oil

Directions:

Cut the tomatoes into 1/4 inch slices. Mix buttermilk, hot sauce & curry together. Place the tomato slices into the mixture, cover with a lid or plastic wrap and allow to marinate for a minimum of two hours, (24 hours is best, if time allows).

Heat canola oil to 350°

Blend all of the dry ingredients together in a large rectangular dish. Remove the tomatoes from marinade and dredge each slice in the breading mixture, thoroughly. CAREFULLY put the breaded tomatoes into the oil two or three at a time. DO NOT overcrowd the oil, as this will prevent the proper crisping and can cause the pieces to stick together. Fry for 3-4 minutes and remove tomatoes to drain on a paper towel for two or three minutes. Cooked tomatoes can be held in a 200° oven while the rest are fried, in order to keep them warm and crunchy.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, use to make a unique BLT or Burger or just enjoy as is!