Fruit Enchiladas

6 (8 inch) flour tortillas

Pie filling

Cinnamon (if using apple or peach filling)

½ cup butter

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup water

Grease a 2 quart baking dish. Spoon pie filling down the center of a tortilla and lightly sprinkle with cinnamon. Roll up tucking in edges as you roll. Place seam side down in baking dish.

Cook butter, sugar, brown sugar, and water until it boils. Boil for 3 minutes then pour over enchiladas. Let rest for 30-45 minutes then bake at 350 degrees for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Great served with ice cream!

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes

12/17/2019