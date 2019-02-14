KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ganache Gondolas

Gondolas:

1 pineapple

1/4 c strawberries

1/4 c blueberries

1/4 c blackberries

2 T cacao nibs, divided

Using a large knife, remove the pineapple leaves with a clean cut. Next, cut away the outer skin by following the contour of the pineapple. Then slice pineapple in half lengthwise. Carefully remove core by “carving” out the core from each side while leaving tender pineapple meat. Slightly flatten the bottoms so that your pineapple gondolas can lay flat on a dish.

In a medium sized bowl combine the berries and fill the pineapple gondolas equally with fruit. Top each side with a tablespoon of the cacao nibs.

Ganache:

1/4 c coconut oil

1/4 c of unsweetened cacao powder

2 T of maple syrup

1/2 t vanilla extract

Dash of Himalayan pink salt

Melt the coconut oil in a small saucepan over a low heat. Remove from heat off and stir in the cacao powder and maple syrup. Then blend in the vanilla and salt. Place the saucepan in the refrigerator for about 5 minutes. Spoon or drizzle the ganache over your fruit gondola and serve! (Yields 2)

*This ganache can be stored in the refrigerator for a few weeks. Reheat on a low heat to use it again.

Presented by Scott and Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

