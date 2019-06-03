KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — German Chocolate Cake
1 box German Chocolate Cake mix from Duncan Hines
Follow package instructions except substitute 3/4 stick of softened butter in place of the oil. Also add a dash of salt.
Bake according to Cake instructions. After removing from the oven take a wooden dowel and poke holes throughout the cake.
For Frosting:
In a heavy pot on stove add:
2 cups sugar
4 TBS cocoa
1 cup milk
3/4 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Bring to a rolling boil until it reaches the ball stage. Let cool for around five minutes and ladle over your cake.
Sprinkle with 1 cup pecans
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
3/5/2019