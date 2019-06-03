KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — German Chocolate Cake

1 box German Chocolate Cake mix from Duncan Hines

Follow package instructions except substitute 3/4 stick of softened butter in place of the oil. Also add a dash of salt.

Bake according to Cake instructions. After removing from the oven take a wooden dowel and poke holes throughout the cake.

For Frosting:

In a heavy pot on stove add:

2 cups sugar

4 TBS cocoa

1 cup milk

3/4 stick butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Bring to a rolling boil until it reaches the ball stage. Let cool for around five minutes and ladle over your cake.

Sprinkle with 1 cup pecans

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

