KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — German Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups plain flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon soda

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 ounces German chocolate - chopped

Directions:

Melt butter in a saucepan, remove from heat and stir in brown sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes. Add egg, egg yolk, and vanilla. Stir to combine. Add soda, salt, cocoa, & flour and continue to stir till combined. Stir in coconut, pecans, and chocolate. Scoop onto parchment covered pans and bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Let cool before removing from pans.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

2/26/2019