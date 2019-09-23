KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gluten-Free Breakfast Pizza

4-5 large eggs

2 T. milk

Pizza toppings

Sauce

Mozzarella cheese

METHOD:

Spray 8 inch round or square pan. Mix eggs and milk and pour into pan.

Top with pizza ingredients and cook for about 12 minutes; when almost completely set spoon sauce onto egg mixture, top with cheese and bake for 3 minutes more. Then cut and serve!

This is a great way to have kids help by putting the pizza topping on the eggs before baking. You can make multiple pans of this so everyone can have their favorite.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering and Cakes

