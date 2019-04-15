KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gluten-Free Chocolate Espresso Torte

INGREDIENTS:

18 oz high quality 72% semi-sweet chocolate

1 cup or 1/2 lb. butter (cut into small pieces)

1/2 cup Espresso (or really strong coffee)

3/4 cup sugar

6 eggs (beaten)

PROCESS:

In a saucepan add butter, sugar and espresso; bring to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in chocolate until melted. Let cool slightly. Slowly add eggs, stirring in completely.

Pour batter into a greased 10" round cake pan. Place pan into a larger pan and add water to about halfway up pan.

Bake at 300 for about 45 minutes. Let cool and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Serve chantilly cream and a sprig of mint.

Presented by Chef Frank, Cappuccino's

4/15/2019