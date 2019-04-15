KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gluten-Free Chocolate Espresso Torte
INGREDIENTS:
18 oz high quality 72% semi-sweet chocolate
1 cup or 1/2 lb. butter (cut into small pieces)
1/2 cup Espresso (or really strong coffee)
3/4 cup sugar
6 eggs (beaten)
PROCESS:
In a saucepan add butter, sugar and espresso; bring to a boil. Remove from heat, stir in chocolate until melted. Let cool slightly. Slowly add eggs, stirring in completely.
Pour batter into a greased 10" round cake pan. Place pan into a larger pan and add water to about halfway up pan.
Bake at 300 for about 45 minutes. Let cool and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Serve chantilly cream and a sprig of mint.
Presented by Chef Frank, Cappuccino's
