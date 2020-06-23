Grilled Fruit with Honey Mint dressing

Terri Guiser with UT Culinary Institute's Community cooking class shares a recipe using fresh peaches.

Grilled Fruit Salad with Honey Mint Dressing

Prepared by Terri Geiser (UT Culinary Institute)

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 fresh pineapple, cut in half and save other half for another recipe or double the recipe

3 fresh in season peaches

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup walnut pieces (optional)

1/4 cup local honey

Juice and zest from ½ lemon, use the whole lemon if you like

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

Instructions:

Prepare a grill for medium heat. Slice pineapple into 1/2 inch rounds without peeling. Cut peaches in half and remove the pit. Rub the pineapple and peaches on cut side with oil. Grill fruit about 2-3 minutes on each side depending on how hot the fire is. Remove and cool.

Slice fruit and toss with blueberries and walnuts.

For the dressing combine the honey and lemon juice and mix until combined. Add the lemon zest and mint.

Toss the dressing with the fruit. Can make in advance and refrigerate, allowing flavors to develop

Terri’s Tips:

Create your own version by adding or changing ingredients.

Examples include:

Use pecans or other nuts of your choice.

Add 1/2 cup diced cucumber.

Add mango or use mango to replace the pineapple. Add grilled watermelon

If you don’t have grapeseed oil can use any oil. Grapeseed oil has a lighter taste than olive oil.