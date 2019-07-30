KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grouper and Shrimp With White Sauce

Grill 8 oz. of grouper and 5 peeled shrimp per person, with black pepper and salt to taste. Grill either on a black cast iron pan or in the oven. Heat white sauce and pour over cooked grouper and shrimp.

INGREDIENTS:

Grouper filets

26/30 count shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails off

WHITE SAUCE:

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup white flour

Mix well and heat together in a double boiler.

Add 1 quart of milk

1/4 teaspoon of salt and black pepper or to taste

Heat until desired thickness.

Add 1 oz Parmesan cheese

Cook for few more minutes.

It's now ready to pour over cooked grouper and shrimp You can also cook white sauce the day before and warm up as needed.

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay

