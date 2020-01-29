KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guacamole Grilled Cheese

3 avocados, diced

1/3 cup minced onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1 small jalapeno, minced

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley or cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

1/2 medium tomato, diced or one Roma tomato

Bread, soft butter and mild cheddar slices.

In a mixing bowl, stir together guacamole ingredients.

Butter one side of each slice of bread. Spread guacamole on one unbuttered side, lay cheese on the other slice. Place, buttered side down on a medium hot griddle. Heat until cheese melts and bread is golden. Put both sides together. Slice in half or into quarters. Serve immediately.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

