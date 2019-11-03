KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness and Bailey's Cake

1 1/2 Duncan Hines Devil’s Food cake mix

5 eggs

3/4 cup of oil

1/2 cup sour cream

One cup of Guinness beer

Mix all ingredients and bake in three 8 or 9-inch pans for 20 to 22 minutes on 350°. Cool completely.

Ganache:

12 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup of Bailey’s Irish cream

One stick of butter

In a medium saucepan place whipping cream, Irish cream, and butter. Heat to just below boiling. Remove from stove and pour in 12 ounces of semi-sweet chips. Allow to melt at least two minutes and then mix with a mixer until smooth. Set aside and let cool.

Irish Buttercream:

2 sticks of butter softened

4 cups of powdered sugar

4 tablespoons of Irish cream

Cream butter and sugar until smooth and then beat in Irish cream.

When cake and ganache have cooled, place one layer on a cake plate. Cover the first layer with 1/2 of the chocolate ganache. Then add the second layer of cake and cover it with 1/2 of the Irish buttercream. Place the third layer on the cake and cover the cake with the remaining ganache. Chill cake again for one hour and then garnish the top of cake with remaining Irish buttercream.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

3/11/2019