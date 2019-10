KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hail Caesar Salad Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

2 garlic cloves, chopped or crushed

2 T freshly squeezed lemon juice (always use fresh)

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Mix all together and then add:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

1/4 tsp, salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Whisk together. The dressing will be thick.

This is a keeper and is great on salads or as a dip for crudités.

Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

10/30/2019