KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ham and Cheese Snacks

1 package Pillsbury refrigerated dough sheet

2 tablespoons butter at room temperature

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 cup cubed, cooked ham

1/3 cup diced onion

1/3 cup diced green bell pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Lay dough sheet on an ungreased cookie sheet. Spread to 9x13 and leave slightly raised edges. Whisk together butter and mustard. Spread evenly on dough. Sprinkle remaining ingredients over all in order given. Bake 18-25 minutes. Cut into squares and serve warm. Cooks note: to make ahead, assemble then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to two hours. Remove wrap and bake as directed.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

4/24/2019