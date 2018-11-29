Serves 4-6

Ingredients : 1 1/4 cup of Grits

5 cups water

1 cup of milk

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 stick of butter

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup parsley chopped

1 tbsp minced garlic

In a small or medium pot bring water to boil then slowly add grits while stirring. Add half a cup of your milk and a half a stick of butter; stir and cover. Turn stove to medium-low and let simmer until desired

consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Now for the shrimp--In a skillet place half a stick of butter and put your stove on medium-high. As the butter begins to melt add shrimp, the onions and garlic. Saute until onions are translucent; add your wine and let that simmer for 2 minutes. Add some of your parsley. Season with salt and pepper to

taste.

Now you're ready to eat! Place grits in the bowl and add shrimp mixture right on top, garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Presented by Carol Hanna and Lauren Beauchamp, Hanna's Inc.

