KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hanna's Crockpot Pulled Pork Sliders

Prep 5-8 minutes. Cook 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds pork tenderloin or pork shoulder or pork butt

1 12: oz of white wine (or any beer if you'd like)

1/2 cup BBQ sauce, or more, depending on how saucy you like your pulled pork, any brand

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

Salt

Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

In a crockpot, season pork to taste with salt and pepper. Place your pork in the insert and pour the wine, garlic, sugar, and Worcestershire over top of the pork. Set your crockpot on low and cook for 6 hours.

After 6 hours, place pork on large cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. You can discard any liquid inside the crockpot insert.

Using a fork or tongs, shred the pork and place back into the crockpot insert.

Put BBQ sauce on top of shredded pork and toss to coat completely.

Serve on toasted buns (regular size or sliders)

HANNA'S CREAMY SPINACH DIP

Prep Time10 minutes. Cook Time20 minutes

8 ounces cream cheese softened

1 cup sour cream

10 ounces fresh spinach leaves

1/2 cup of chopped artichoke

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided use

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

bread, vegetables, crackers and or chips for serving

cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS

Steam or saute the spinach until wilted. Let cool, then wring out all the excess water. Coarsely chop the spinach.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a small baking dish or skillet with cooking spray. Place the cream cheese, sour cream, cooked spinach, chopped artichoke, garlic, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese and 3/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese in a bowl. Stir until well combined.

Spread the spinach mixture into the prepared dish. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until dip is bubbly and cheese is melted. Turn the oven to broil and cook for 2-3 more minutes or until cheese starts to brown. Sprinkle with chopped parsley then serve with bread, crackers, vegetables and/ or chips

OOWEE! KAHLUA BROWNIES

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

1½ cups light brown sugar

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons Kahlua, divided

2 Tablespoons of coffee ( TN Bean )

2 large eggs

Topping:

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons espresso ( TN BEAN)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a 9x9-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

PREPARE THE BROWNIES:

In a medium bowl, sift the flour, salt and baking powder; set aside. Set a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (pan shouldn't be touching the water). Place the chocolate chips and butter in the bowl and stir until melted and smooth. Remove from heat and let cool a bit.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, combine the sugar, 1/2 cup Kahlua and eggs. Pour in the buttery chocolate mixture and beat until mixed well. Mix in the dry ingredients and beat just until combined. Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the top cracks slightly and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean (it might be slightly gooey on the bottom of the toothpick- that's okay!) Remove the brownies from the oven and immediately brush warm brownies with 2 tablespoons of Kahlua. Let the brownies cool completely. I like to refrigerate them after they have cooled down a bit.

Topping: mix the powder sugar and expresso. After brownies are cooled dust with mixture.

Presented by Carol Hanna, Hanna's Inc.

1/29/2020