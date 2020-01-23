KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Healthy 7-Layer Dip

2 large avocados, peeled, pit removed

½ lime, juiced

3/4 tsp salt, divided

3/8 tsp pepper, divided

1 ½ cups Greek yogurt, plain

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp paprika

1-16 oz container of fresh salsa

1-15 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

1-15 oz can whole kernel corn, drained

3 Roma tomatoes, finely diced

¼ cup green onions, finely chopped

METHOD:

In individual serving dishes, layer in this order:

1. Avocado mashed with lime juice, salt and pepper

2. Greek yogurt, mixed with cumin and paprika

3. Fresh salsa

4. Black beans

5. Whole kernel corn

6. Roma tomatoes

7. Green onion

Serve with chips.

By making this in individual servings you help with portion control.

Be healthy and enjoy!

Virginia Turner, UT Medical Center

