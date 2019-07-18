Sweet and Smoky Kolsch Marinade

Presented by Mike & Hannah McConnell with Hexagon Brewing Company

Ingredients:

1 onion, thinly sliced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. butter

16 oz. Hexagon Smoked Kolsch

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

Directions:

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer about 20 minutes, or until somewhat thickened, stirring frequently. Cool to room temperature then use immediately or refrigerate.