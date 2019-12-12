KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Holiday Cheer Pizza

BUTTERMILK ROSEMARY PIZZA DOUGH

• 4 c. all-purpose flour (we used gluten-free) Have a little extra flour on hand for the kneading process.

• 1 c. buttermilk

• 1 c. butter

• 3 T. coconut sugar

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 c. water

• 1 T. avocado oil

• 2 packages dry yeast

Put the butter and the buttermilk in a saucepan over low heat. Warm the milk slowly and melt butter in it. Do not let the milk get hot. Stir the yeast and sugar into 1/2 cup of warm water. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Sift 4 cups flour, the salt, and baking powder into a large bowl. Stir in the warm milk and melted butter. Add the yeast mixture. Mix the ingredients and then turn them out onto a floured board. Knead for 7-8 minutes, incorporating more flour into the dough if necessary to keep it from being too sticky. When the dough has reached a smooth consistency, put it in a clean bowl and brush avocado oil over the top of the dough. Cover with a clean towel and place in a warm, draft-free place for 1 1/2 hours.

Once ready, shape pizza crust to prepare for toppings.

PIZZA TOPPING

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 1 clove garlic, chopped

• Himalayan pink salt and pepper, to taste

• 1/4 Purple onion, thinly sliced rings (more or less to taste for a savory element)

• 1 Bartlett pear, thinly sliced

• 3/4 c. chestnuts, peeled and fully cooked, chopped in half (We used fully cooked organic Chestnuts by Trader Joe’s. There are many chestnut cooking tutorials online)

• 1 1/2 c. chicken breast, chopped and baked

• 3 T. dried cranberries

• 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese, shaved

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Evenly spread the mixture over the pizza dough. Evenly arrange onions, pears, chestnuts, chicken, cranberries and cheese on pizza. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 20 minutes or until done.

Enjoy this festive sweet and savory dish as an appetizer at your next holiday gathering or pair with a hearty salad to make a light meal.

Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

