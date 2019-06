KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homemade Pancake & Waffle Mix

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

4 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whisk together and store in an airtight container in a cool place.

TO MAKE THE BATTER:

2 1/3 cups plus 1 tablespoon mix

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

3 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup oil for frying

Mix all together except the oil for frying.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

6/5/2019