KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homemade Ricotta Cheese

4 cups Cruze Farm Whole Milk

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

3 T. Fresh Lemon Juice

Heat milk and salt in a saucepan over medium heat until it reaches 180° or starts to bubble on the sides. Remove from heat and add the lemon juice, stir a couple of times, then let it sit for five minutes. Strain through several layers of cheesecloth and let it drain for 5 to 20 minutes depending on how firm you want the ricotta to be. Cool to room temperature. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to one week.

Be sure to save the whey that strains out of the ricotta to use in place of water for any kind of baking.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, Tootsie Truck

8/1/2019