2 Betty Crocker yellow cake mixes
6 eggs
1 c. oil
8 ounces sour cream
8 ounces water
1 1/2 cups of brown sugar
3/4 cups of pecans
2 teaspoons of cinnamon
Mix first five ingredients well. Place 1/6 of the mixture in each of three 9" baking pans. Mix the next three ingredients together and place a third of it on top of batter in each baking pan. Finish with the remaining cake batter on top. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
Glaze:
2 cups of powdered sugar
4 tablespoons of milk
2 teaspoons of vanilla
Mix glaze and drizzle between layers and on the top of cake.
Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room
11/12/2018
