2 Betty Crocker yellow cake mixes

6 eggs

1 c. oil

8 ounces sour cream

8 ounces water

1 1/2 cups of brown sugar

3/4 cups of pecans

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Mix first five ingredients well. Place 1/6 of the mixture in each of three 9" baking pans. Mix the next three ingredients together and place a third of it on top of batter in each baking pan. Finish with the remaining cake batter on top. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes.

Glaze:

2 cups of powdered sugar

4 tablespoons of milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla

Mix glaze and drizzle between layers and on the top of cake.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

11/12/2018

