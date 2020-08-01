KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hot Honey Curry Chicken Grilled Cheese

Preheat the griddle to 350 and melt 1/2 cup of butter in the microwave.

Prep- Take two boneless skinless chicken breasts and season them with salt, pepper, garlic and parsley. Bake until internal temperature reaches 165. When cool, shred chicken into bite-size pieces. Take half a cup of hot honey and add to that 1 or 2 tablespoons of powdered curry and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Mix well.

Take 2 slices of hearty sourdough bread, butter one side and place it facedown on the griddle. On top of each slice of bread place two pieces of provolone cheese. On one slice add 8 ounces of shredded chicken. When the cheese is melted, drizzle the chicken with the hot honey and curry mixture and add three sprigs of cilantro.

Put the pieces of bread together; cut in half and garnish with a piece of cilantro.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

1/8/2020