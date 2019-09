Ingredients:

1 ounce of caramel syrup

6 ounces of cold brew coffee

Splash of milk

Ice cubes, enough to fill the cup

Directions:

Pour ingredients into blender

Blend for at least 10 seconds

Garnish the cup with caramel sauce

Pour contents of the blender into the cup

Add whipped cream

Drizzle caramel sauce on the whipped cream