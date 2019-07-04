Ingredients:

1 cups long-grain basmati or jasmine rice

2 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

2 cardamom pods

2 bay leaves

One 2-inch piece of cinnamon

3 Tbsp vegetable oil (or ghee if you have it)

1/2 teaspoon dark mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

Coriander Leaves (optional)

Instructions:

Rinse and soak rice Rinse it until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in cool water for 30 minutes. Drain.

Heat oil or ghee and add cumin seeds, pods, mustard seeds, bay leaves and cinnamon. Sauté for a few minutes and add turmeric.

Add rice and saute for one minute. Add water or stock and stir. Add salt. Come to a boil then cover. Simmer at a low heat. Cook until there is no water left, about 20 minutes