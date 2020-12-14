How to make naan in a bread machine

Jes Thomas shares an easy recipe for making naan in a bread machine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

4 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon active dry yeast

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoons plain yogurt

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Melted butter for slathering on the finished naans

Coarse sea salt for sprinkling

Method

Mix together flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and baking powder.

In your bread machine, add 3/4 cup warm water, yogurt, and olive oil. Then add the dry ingredients.

Turn the bread machine onto the dough cycle. Allow it to mix and check to see if any more flour or water is needed. Make sure that it is not tacky to the touch, but also not too dry. Allow the dough to sit for about 2 hours or up to 4 hours.

When you're ready to roll, make sure you have two bowls on your counter: one with extra flour in it, and one with water. The dough will be extremely soft and sticky.

Separate the dough into 12 equal portions and lightly roll each one in the bowl of extra flour to keep them from sticking to each other. Shape the naan into a circle or teardrop shape. Repeat this with the rest of the dough.

Warm a cast-iron skillet over high heat until it's nearly smoking. Make sure you have a lid large enough to fit the skillet and have a bowl of melted butter.

Dampen your hands in the bowl of water and pick up one of your naans, flip it from one hand to the other to lightly dampen it. Gently lay it in the skillet and set your timer for 1 minute. The dough should start to bubble. After about 1 minute, flip the naan. It should be blistered and somewhat blackened.

Remove the naan from the pan and spread butter and sprinkle with coarse salt.

If you freeze the naans and want to heat them back up, put them in the toaster oven, regular oven, or frying pan.

This recipe makes 12 small naans.