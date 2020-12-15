How to make the perfect holiday cheese ball

Joy McCabe is in the kitchen to share her recipe for a delicious cheese ball that your whole family will love.

Ingredients

2 8 oz blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature

3 jars Kraft Old English cheese

1 pound bleu cheese, crumbled

1 small sweet onion, finely minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Lawry’s Season Salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

¼ cup pecan pieces

Cheese Ball

In an electric mixer using the paddle attachment beat cream cheese until smooth then add remaining ingredients and mix until thoroughly combined.

Form cheese mixture into 3½ to 4-inch ball using hands sprayed with nonstick cooking spray to prevent sticking.

Coating

2 cups pecan pieces

2 oz parsley flakes

Sprinkle cookie sheet or large piece of foil with parsley flakes and pecan pieces. Roll cheese ball in parsley and pecans to coat.

Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or overnight.

For serving, it’s best to allow the cheese ball to sit at room temperature for about 20 minutes. Serve with buttery crackers.