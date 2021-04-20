How to make the perfect Pavlova

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pavlova Base
- Eight egg whites
- 13 ounces of granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon of white vinegar- can substitute with lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream
- Garnish with berries
Directions:
Beat egg whites with a mixer slowly adding granulated sugar. Add vinegar and vanilla extract. Mix well until the mixture is stiff, much like a meringue.
On the bottom of a large cookie sheet placed one piece of parchment paper and sprinkle with water.
Place Pavlova mixture on top of parchment paper and place in an oven at 330° for 10 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 235° for 90 minutes. Turn oven off and leave Pavlova in the oven for at least one hour.
Whip 2 1/2 cups of whipping cream until light and fluffy. Place on top of Pavlova and garnish with berries.
