How to make the perfect Pavlova

Deana Hurd from Lulu's Tea House shares the recipe for making the perfect Pavlova.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pavlova Base

Eight egg whites

13 ounces of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of white vinegar- can substitute with lemon juice

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream

Garnish with berries

Directions:

Beat egg whites with a mixer slowly adding granulated sugar. Add vinegar and vanilla extract. Mix well until the mixture is stiff, much like a meringue.

On the bottom of a large cookie sheet placed one piece of parchment paper and sprinkle with water.

Place Pavlova mixture on top of parchment paper and place in an oven at 330° for 10 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 235° for 90 minutes. Turn oven off and leave Pavlova in the oven for at least one hour.

Whip 2 1/2 cups of whipping cream until light and fluffy. Place on top of Pavlova and garnish with berries.