How to make 'The Perfect Quiche'

Whether you are having brunch or just a quiet dinner, quiches are versatile and delicious. Jes Thomas shares this trouble-free recipe that's "eggsellent".

Prepared by Jes Thomas (Instgram: Jessoulfood)

Jes writes:

Quiche may seem fancy, but not only is it easy, but it is also the perfect food to use up leftover vegetables in your fridge. You can also top it with chopped meat like cooked bacon, sausage or ham. But this recipe is so good, you won't miss the meat.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, portioned for small batch cooking

3 cups of raw veggies (use up any that are in your fridge/freezer like onions, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach)

1 & 1/2 Cups of any cheeses (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, gouda, goat, parmesan, etc) mixed

1 (9 inch) unbaked deep dish pie crust (homemade or store-bought in the refrigerator section)

5 eggs, beaten

1 1/4 cup of milk product (milk, half & half, heavy cream)

Tomatoes - any kind, sliced thin or cherry type cut in half.

(optional, meat

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Blind bake your pie crust for 10 minutes.

First cook your vegetables. Take a couple of tablespoons of butter and melt it in a skillet. Saute vegetables separate as they each cook at different times. Cook about 5 -10 minutes so that they are softened. . Season with salt and pepper. Remove to a plate. Repeat with each vegetable until all the butter is used and all the veggies are cooked.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper.

Take your par-baked crust, place it on a cookie sheet, and sprinkle 1/3 of all the cheeses.

Top with some half of the vegetables, then sprinkle another third of cheeses. Spoon in the last of your veggies and the last layer of cheeses.

Slowly pour the egg mixture on top, being careful to not let it overflow. You may not need all of it, so watch carefully. To decorate, slice tomatoes in place on top, sprinkling them with salt.

Bake in preheated oven for about one hour until set in center. Allow to stand 10 minutes before serving. You're welcome!