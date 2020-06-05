Lava Cake
Prepared by Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza
Ingredients
Two eggs
Two egg yolks
4 oz chocolate chips (bittersweet)
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
2 tsp. flour
powdered sugar to sprinkle at end for presentation (optional)
little extra flour and butter to prep the ramekins
Directions
Beat eggs, yolks and sugar.
Use a double boiler to melt stick of butter and chocolate together, stirring constantly.
Pour in egg mixture and flour and mix well.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Butter and flour ramekins. Shake off excess flour and repeat.
Pour in chocolate batter.
Depending on oven, baking times will vary. Typically bake at least 10 minutes.
Underdone=pudding
Overdone=brownies
Once outside is definitely set, flip ramekins over onto plate and let rest 10-15 seconds, then carefully lift ramekins to allow cakes to fall out.
Good luck!