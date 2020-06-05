Lava Cake

Prepared by Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza

Ingredients

Two eggs

Two egg yolks

4 oz chocolate chips (bittersweet)

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

2 tsp. flour

powdered sugar to sprinkle at end for presentation (optional)

little extra flour and butter to prep the ramekins

Directions

Beat eggs, yolks and sugar.

Use a double boiler to melt stick of butter and chocolate together, stirring constantly.

Pour in egg mixture and flour and mix well.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Butter and flour ramekins. Shake off excess flour and repeat.

Pour in chocolate batter.

Depending on oven, baking times will vary. Typically bake at least 10 minutes.

Underdone=pudding

Overdone=brownies

Once outside is definitely set, flip ramekins over onto plate and let rest 10-15 seconds, then carefully lift ramekins to allow cakes to fall out.

Good luck!