Ingredients

2 tablespoons Safflower Oil

1 large onion finely diced

1 sweet yellow pepper chopped

3 carrots thinly sliced

2 parsnips thinly sliced

6 white potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 stalks celery sliced

1 small turnip peeled and diced

1 tablespoon sweet paprika powder

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 pound beef shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1 14.5 ounce can chopped tomatoes

Directions

Chop onions finely, saute in oil on medium heat until they start getting soft but not brown.

Remove the pot from the heat and add the paprika powder. Pour some water in to make a paste-like consistency.

Return to medium heat and add the meat along with the spices(salt, pepper, bay leaves, caraway seeds, and the smashed garlic.)

Put in the chopped tomatoes and the sweet yellow pepper.

When the meat is about half cooked, add the vegetables, more water to make it "soupy" and continue to cook.

When the meat is almost cooked, add potato cubes and more water if necessary.

Serve with fresh bread and extra paprika.

Presented by Pam Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grille

5/9/2019