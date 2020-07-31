x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

recipes

If you love olives, you'll love Tapenade

Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza makes one of his wife's favorite recipes: Tapenade.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tapenade is a paste or dip made primarily with olives.

Tapenade
Prepared by Jay Bernard (and daughters) with Metro Pizza in Alcoa 

Ingredients

1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 t crushed red pepper
3 T extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley
1 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted
1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted
1/4 cup green olives with pimento

Directions

Place garlic clove in small mixer to mince, then add all other ingredients and chop well, but not to the point of making a paste.

Refrigerate and serve with sliced, toasted baguette or crackers.