If you love olives, you'll love Tapenade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tapenade is a paste or dip made primarily with olives.
Tapenade
Prepared by Jay Bernard (and daughters) with Metro Pizza in Alcoa
Ingredients
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 t crushed red pepper
3 T extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley
1 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted
1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted
1/4 cup green olives with pimento
Directions
Place garlic clove in small mixer to mince, then add all other ingredients and chop well, but not to the point of making a paste.
Refrigerate and serve with sliced, toasted baguette or crackers.